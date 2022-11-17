Pony Ma Huateng, founder of Tencent Holdings, delivers a speech during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2018 in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Shenzhen University wants another ‘10 like Tencent’s Pony Ma’ as China’s start-ups come under pressure from tech talent war
- Shenzhen University principal Mao Junfa wants his institute to cultivate more entrepreneurs like the Tencent founder, but some are sceptical
- The remarks come amid China’s growing unease over headwinds in its technological advancement, including the fight to attract key talent
