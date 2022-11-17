Tencent is likely sell down more stakes in its sprawling tech empire. Photo: Reuters
Tencent likely to cut investment portfolio further after Meituan and JD divestments amid Beijing scrutiny, analysts say

  • Meituan distrubution follows decision in 2021 to give away stock in e-commerce platform JD.com worth US$16 billion to shareholders
  • The changed regulatory environment is likely the main reason behind the Meituan divestment, and more sell-downs are likely, analysts say

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00pm, 17 Nov, 2022

