Tencent is likely sell down more stakes in its sprawling tech empire. Photo: Reuters
Tencent likely to cut investment portfolio further after Meituan and JD divestments amid Beijing scrutiny, analysts say
- Meituan distrubution follows decision in 2021 to give away stock in e-commerce platform JD.com worth US$16 billion to shareholders
- The changed regulatory environment is likely the main reason behind the Meituan divestment, and more sell-downs are likely, analysts say
