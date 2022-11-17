A woman walks past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Alibaba sales improved in third quarter, but missed estimates amid sluggish Chinese economy
- The e-commerce giant said its revenue rose 3 per cent to 207.2 billion yuan in the September quarter, worse than analysts’ expectations
- The results come as China grapples with its worst economic challenges in years amid Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy
A woman walks past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo