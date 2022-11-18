A security guard stands at the front doors of a Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou province, on May 28, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
A security guard stands at the front doors of a Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou province, on May 28, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Foxconn
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple supplier Foxconn suspends hiring at largest iPhone factory for 3 days over shortage of quarantine space

  • Hiring has been suspended through Saturday as Foxconn’s strict quarantine policy has been unable to keep up with an influx of new workers
  • Since a Covid-19 outbreak spurred an exodus of workers, Foxconn and local governments have raced to restaff the factory to get it back to normal production

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:31pm, 18 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A security guard stands at the front doors of a Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou province, on May 28, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
A security guard stands at the front doors of a Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou province, on May 28, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE

The world’s largest iPhone factory, operated by Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, has suspended hiring for three days due to limited quarantine capacity, according to two local recruitment agents.

Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility is facing a shortage of workers since a mass exodus earlier this month spurred by a Covid-19 outbreak in the city. It now needs 100,000 additional workers to return to full capacity, according to state media.

Foxconn’s massive facility is an important employer in China’s central Henan province. Local grass-roots cadres have mobilised to help with recruitment, with one county calling on veterans to work for the Taiwanese manufacturer.

Yet strict quarantine policies have meant that there is not enough room for a huge influx of workers. Hiring has been suspended from Thursday to Saturday, an agent told the South China Morning Post over the phone on Friday. The person, who asked not to be named because he is not allowed to speak with news media, said many jobseekers are still applying.

More than 100,000 applicants have put their information into Foxconn’s pre-hiring system, Chinese financial news outlet Yicai quoted an unidentified Foxconn executive as saying on Friday. If every applicant were hired, it would be enough for Foxconn to fill all of its vacant positions.

READ FULL ARTICLE

Under the required closed-loop mode of production that keeps workers confined to Foxconn’s campus to minimise the spread of Covid-19, potential job candidates must go through a health check and a quarantine at a designated location before going to work on production lines. New hires must quarantine for four days, according to the latest notice from Foxconn’s iPhone production unit in Zhengzhou.

Once Foxconn solves the capacity issue, hiring is expected to speed up, the second agent said.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The factory, which at its peak had about 300,000 workers, is struggling to maintain normal production. Apple issued a rare statement on November 6 saying the Covid-19 restrictions have delayed iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments amid “significantly reduced capacity” at the Zhengzhou facility.

Chinese workers flee world’s largest iPhone factory after Covid outbreak

01:33

Chinese workers flee world’s largest iPhone factory after Covid outbreak

Chinese workers flee world’s largest iPhone factory after Covid outbreak

In addition to local government support, Foxconn has been trying to address the worker shortage with its own incentives. This month, it has been offering a 500 yuan (US$70) bonus to returning workers and quadrupled its daily attendance bonus to 400 yuan.

An initial batch of new recruits arrived at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility last Sunday, according to a report by the government-run Henan Daily. Henan Vice-Governor Sun Shougang visited the campus that day, encouraging the employees to “be confident and united” that “production and living order will soon return to normal”.

Neither Foxconn nor the local government has reported the scale of the Covid-19 outbreak at the facility. Henan health authorities recorded 108 confirmed cases on Thursday, 107 from Zhengzhou. Among the 1,579 asymptomatic cases, 1,556 were from Zhengzhou.

Coco Feng

Coco Feng

Coco Feng is a Beijing-based technology reporter at the Post. Previously, she worked for the BBC and Caixin Global in the capital city, covering health care, consumers and entertainment.

Read more

China county rallies retired PLA personnel to work at world’s largest iPhone factory, bolstering its role in Apple’s supply chain

China county calls on retired PLA personnel to work at Foxconn’s iPhone factory

Read more

China deploys village cadres to help Foxconn hire workers in bid to secure nation’s role in Apple’s iPhone supply chain

China sends village cadres to persuade workers to return to iPhone plant

Read more

Apple supplier Foxconn ‘to resume normal productivity as soon as possible’ at key China factory amid Covid-19 outbreak

Foxconn to ‘resume normal productivity as soon as possible’ in Zhengzhou

Read more

Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory keeps Covid-19 lockdown as surrounding Zhengzhou district loosens some restrictions

Foxconn iPhone plant keeps Covid lockdown as surrounding areas loosen up

Read more

Apple supplier Foxconn freezes hiring of new workers for world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid citywide lockdown

Foxconn suspends recruitment of new workers in Zhengzhou amid a citywide lockdown

Read more
China county rallies retired PLA personnel to work at world’s largest iPhone factory, bolstering its role in Apple’s supply chain
China county calls on retired PLA personnel to work at Foxconn’s iPhone factory
Read more
China deploys village cadres to help Foxconn hire workers in bid to secure nation’s role in Apple’s iPhone supply chain
China sends village cadres to persuade workers to return to iPhone plant
Read more
Apple supplier Foxconn ‘to resume normal productivity as soon as possible’ at key China factory amid Covid-19 outbreak
Foxconn to ‘resume normal productivity as soon as possible’ in Zhengzhou
Read more
Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory keeps Covid-19 lockdown as surrounding Zhengzhou district loosens some restrictions
Foxconn iPhone plant keeps Covid lockdown as surrounding areas loosen up
Read more
Apple supplier Foxconn freezes hiring of new workers for world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid citywide lockdown
Foxconn suspends recruitment of new workers in Zhengzhou amid a citywide lockdown