A company slogan at Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
Alibaba benefits from cost-saving measures as losses narrowed from Cainiao to e-commerce
- The e-commerce giant was able to grow its adjusted income by 19 per cent in the third quarter, even though sales rose only 3 per cent
- “Wide-ranging efforts in cost-reduction and efficiency-improvement measures are beginning to bear fruit,” said Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang Yong
