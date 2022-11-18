NetEase and Blizzard Entertainment will conclude their 14-year video game publishing licence in mainland China on January 23, 2023. Photos: Shutterstock
NetEase-Blizzard break-up raises speculation on next China operator of World of Warcraft, other US games amid tightened regulation
- Blizzard may turn to Tencent, which has strong distribution channels and experience in operating foreign game franchises, according to analysts
- The total revenue in China’s video gaming market, the world’s largest, is forecast to reach US$45.44 billion this year
