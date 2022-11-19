Foxconn’s company building in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
World’s largest iPhone factory dangles bonuses to entice part-timers to stay longer after worker exodus
- The plant’s iPhone production unit has promised a retention bonus of up to 8,000 yuan (US$1,100) for contractors who agree to keep working until March
- The last months of the year are typically Foxconn’s peak season, as Apple gears up for soaring demand from holiday shoppers in the US and Europe
