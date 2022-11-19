A man walks past a store front poster advertising the opening of a Tim Hortons cafe in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Tim Hortons brings bottled coffee drinks to Alibaba’s Freshippo grocery shoppers in China

  • The first products will be available on Freshippo’s app and more than 300 bricks-and-mortar stores across 27 Chinese cities starting December
  • Tim Hortons, which entered China in 2019, faces competition from established player Starbucks and new entrants such as Lavazza and Blue Bottle Coffee

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 3:30pm, 19 Nov, 2022

