Apple’s highly in demand iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have suffered from an extension in lead time in the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple’s highly in demand iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have suffered from an extension in lead time in the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple extends wait time for popular iPhone 14 models beyond Christmas as Foxconn scrambles to resume full production in Zhengzhou

  • Apple’s China website showed five to six weeks of waiting time for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models
  • The base models iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, however, are available for same-day delivery or in-store pickup

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:30pm, 21 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple’s highly in demand iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have suffered from an extension in lead time in the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple’s highly in demand iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have suffered from an extension in lead time in the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE