Representations of cryptocurrencies seen in front of a displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
FTX probed by US prosecutors months before its collapse in examination of offshore crypto operations
- The investigation focused on compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act, which requires financial institutions to take steps to prevent money laundering
- The move shows FTX’s sprawling operations were raising questions even before its financial ties with Alameda Research led it to unravel
Representations of cryptocurrencies seen in front of a displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters