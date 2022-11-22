Representations of cryptocurrencies seen in front of a displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Representations of cryptocurrencies seen in front of a displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Digital currencies
Tech /  Big Tech

FTX probed by US prosecutors months before its collapse in examination of offshore crypto operations

  • The investigation focused on compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act, which requires financial institutions to take steps to prevent money laundering
  • The move shows FTX’s sprawling operations were raising questions even before its financial ties with Alameda Research led it to unravel

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:43am, 22 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Representations of cryptocurrencies seen in front of a displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Representations of cryptocurrencies seen in front of a displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE