The logo of Russian internet company Ozon seen on the building in downtown Moscow on October 28, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia’s Amazon-like Ozon platform opens Shenzhen office to woo Chinese merchants in cross-border e-commerce push

  • Moscow-based Ozon aims to sign up 100,000 Chinese merchants as Western sanctions curb growth opportunities elsewhere
  • Shenzhen merchants became known for their many Amazon shops, but a crackdown from the US platform has sent sellers looking for alternatives

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:30pm, 22 Nov, 2022

