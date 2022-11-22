The logo of Russian internet company Ozon seen on the building in downtown Moscow on October 28, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia’s Amazon-like Ozon platform opens Shenzhen office to woo Chinese merchants in cross-border e-commerce push
- Moscow-based Ozon aims to sign up 100,000 Chinese merchants as Western sanctions curb growth opportunities elsewhere
- Shenzhen merchants became known for their many Amazon shops, but a crackdown from the US platform has sent sellers looking for alternatives
