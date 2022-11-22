JD.com’s move to strengthen employee welfare reflects the stand taken by billionaire founder Richard Liu Qiangdong to adhere to China’s “common prosperity” strategy. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to cut pay for 2,000 senior managers amid efforts to boost housing, education benefits for workers

  • The salary cuts, which will start next year, form part of JD.com’s efforts to boost housing and education benefits to rank-and-file employees
  • JD.com will establish a US$1.4 billion housing fund for all employees of the group and its subsidiaries

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 5:45pm, 22 Nov, 2022

