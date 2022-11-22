A motorcycle passes the logo of Foxconn outside company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese semiconductor veteran Chiang Shang-yi comes out of retirement to join Foxconn as top chip adviser
- Chiang joined the world’s largest iPhone maker a year after he resigned as vice-chairman of China’s top foundry SMIC in November 2021 to ‘enjoy retirement life’
- Hon Hai did not disclose the terms of Chiang’s employment, but said he will provide ‘advice on global semiconductor expansion and technical guidance’
