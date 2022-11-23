The TikTok app logo pictured in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP
TikTok pressed about China ties by US House Republicans, who allege misleading claims of user location data collection
- Republican lawmakers raised the issue in a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on Tuesday, coming ahead of the party taking control of the chamber in January
- Concerns about TikTok, often a target of Republicans, have also been raised by Democrats and the Biden Administration
