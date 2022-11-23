Violent clashes between workers at the Foxconn Zhengzhou plant and security staff. Photo: Weibo
Violence erupts at Foxconn Zhengzhou plant as workers protest over benefits and Covid-19 controls at world’s largest iPhone factory
- In one video clip, hundreds of workers were seen marching down a road, throwing sticks and bricks at anti-riot police
- The Taiwanese company said that ‘some new hires’ at the Zhengzhou campus had complained to the company about work allowances
