China’s video game sales rebounded in October following a dismal third quarter. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China’s video game sales rebounded in October following a dismal third quarter. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Video gaming
Tech /  Big Tech

Video game sales in China shake off industry crackdown, sagging economy to rebound after five sluggish months

  • Revenue in China’s video gaming market rose 4.7 per cent from September to October, according to video gaming intelligence firm CNG
  • The growth was driven by longer play time during the National Day holiday, as well as strong performances by hit titles from Tencent and NetEase

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 24 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s video game sales rebounded in October following a dismal third quarter. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China’s video game sales rebounded in October following a dismal third quarter. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE