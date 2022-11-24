China’s video game sales rebounded in October following a dismal third quarter. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Video game sales in China shake off industry crackdown, sagging economy to rebound after five sluggish months
- Revenue in China’s video gaming market rose 4.7 per cent from September to October, according to video gaming intelligence firm CNG
- The growth was driven by longer play time during the National Day holiday, as well as strong performances by hit titles from Tencent and NetEase
