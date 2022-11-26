The fiasco at Foxconn Zhengzhou, Apple’s main assembler of iPhones, has shown that China’s manufacturing miracle is quickly being undone by three years of draconian Covid-19 controls.
Inside Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’: how Apple’s biggest contractor fell victim to China’s zero-Covid policy
- The vast Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou – known as ‘iPhone City’ – can accommodate up to 300,000 workers who live on-site in dormitories
- This human link in Apple’s iPhone supply chain has broken down as a direct result of China’s strict ‘dynamic zero’ Covid-19 policy
