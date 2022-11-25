Meituan reported a 28 per cent increase in revenue for the September quarter, as the on-demand services giant brushed off a slowing economy and weak consumer sentiment. Beijing-based Meituan, which runs the country’s largest food delivery platform, said on Friday revenue rose to 62.62 billion yuan (US$8.74 billion) for the third quarter. It turned in a profit of 1.2 billion yuan, ending seven straight quarters of losses. Average annual orders placed by active users grew to 39.5 from 34.4 year-on-year, reflecting a growing stickiness for Meituan services among its users. The firm has around a 70 per cent share of China’s food delivery market. According to the company’s earnings statement, snap lockdowns across the country to combat outbreaks of Covid-19 had prompted many Chinese people to migrate to online platforms, including Meituan, to secure food supplies. Tencent likely to cut investment portfolio further after Meituan distribution Meituan has folded food delivery into a core local commerce segment, which comprises food delivery, in-store, hotel & travel (ISHT), instant shopping, and transport ticketing. The segment saw revenue grow 24.6 per cent to 46 billion yuan in the quarter despite Covid restrictions that hit local merchants such as diners, hotels, and entertainment venues. New initiatives saw losses narrow as the company’s cost-cutting initiatives began to take effect. Separately, services including Meituan Select, have been gaining new users in lower tier markets, according to analysts at Guohai Securities. Meituan’s major shareholder Tencent Holdings said last week it would give away around US$20 billion worth of Meituan shares as dividends to its shareholders. The two companies are expected to keep strong business ties in future though. Analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a research note earlier this month that Meituan’s business may not rebound significantly until late 2023, when China is expected to further relax its Covid-19 controls. The company’s share price dropped almost four per cent to close at HK$135.1 on Friday ahead of the results announcement.