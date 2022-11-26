People walk near a display advertising Apple’s iPhone 14 outside its store in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: Reuters
iPhone shoppers have trouble finding Apple’s latest devices on Black Friday as Foxconn’s Covid troubles hit supplies
- Many Apple fans cannot find the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with shortages expected to continue through the holidays
- The tech giant warned this month of lower shipments amid Covid-related disruptions at the world’s largest iPhone plant in China
