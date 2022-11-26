Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, speaks during an event in Athens, Greece, on November 25, 2022. Photo Reuters
Binance CEO Zhao says crypto regulation is better than fighting it in wake of FTX crash
- Binance CEO Zhao Changpeng told an audience in Athens that governments ‘understand that adoption will happen regardless’
- The opaque world of crypto came into the spotlight after the implosion of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy this month
