Mooton’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the biggest mobile games in Southeast Asia. Photo: Handout
Tencent to face ByteDance’s Moonton in court over video game infringement allegations amid a years-long feud
- Moonton, which ByteDance acquired last year, alleges that Tencent infringed on the intellectual property of its popular game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- The companies have been locked in court battles for years, which intensified after the acquisition and an industry crackdown in China
