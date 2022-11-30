iPhones and other products are displayed at an Apple store in Chicago, Illinois.Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Manpower woes at Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ may cut shipments of Apple’s handsets by a fifth this holiday quarter
- Production at the plant, located in central China, was significantly affected by workers’ protests, according to analyst Kuo Ming-chi
- Shipments of the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are expected to fall short by 15 million to 20 million units
