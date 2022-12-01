Andrew Ross Sorkin speaks with Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg during The New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. Photo: AFP
Mark Zuckerberg calls Apple’s App Store rules a ‘conflict of interest’, echoing criticism from Elon Musk
- The Meta Platforms CEO said during a New York Times conference that it is ‘problematic’ for one company to control app experiences
- Zuckerberg also addressed rival TikTok at the event, saying its ByteDance ownership raises ‘real questions’ about the influence of China’s government
Andrew Ross Sorkin speaks with Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg during The New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. Photo: AFP