Meng Wanzhou waves at to a crowd as she deplanes in Shenzhen on September 25, 2021, after striking a deal with US prosecutors to end a case that had strained US-China relations. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s bank fraud charges to be dismissed, ending fraught chapter in US-China tech war
- With no information that Meng violated a deal struck with US prosecutors in 2021, the US has moved to dismiss the case as agreed
- The move, which was expected, ends a four-year saga that strained relations between the US and China
Meng Wanzhou waves at to a crowd as she deplanes in Shenzhen on September 25, 2021, after striking a deal with US prosecutors to end a case that had strained US-China relations. Photo: Xinhua