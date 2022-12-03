A motorcycle speeds past Foxconn’s building in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
A motorcycle speeds past Foxconn’s building in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn
Apple’s biggest contractor Foxconn pumps new investment into facilities in northern China as ‘iPhone City’ struggles

  • Foxconn Technology Group said it has made 1 billion yuan (US$142 million) in new investment towards its facilities in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan
  • The company is scrambling to restore production capacity after an estimated tens of thousands of workers fled its sprawling campus in Zhengzhou

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Dec, 2022

