Chinese authorities have significantly reduced fines slapped on those who provide unlicensed ride-hailing services, months after the State Council moved to relax penalties in the transport industry to introduce further local administrative discretion. Individuals who provide ride-hailing services without a specific permit for their vehicles will be fined from 3,000 yuan (US$431) to 10,000 yuan, while drivers with no qualifications will be charged from 200 yuan to 2,000 yuan, according to the latest revisions made to the country’s Interim Measures for the Administration of Online Taxi Booking Business Operations, which were announced on Monday by the Ministry of Transport and five other agencies. Those penalties are down from a range of 10,000 yuan to 30,000 yuan for the violations stipulated in the original rules enacted in 2016. Ride-hailing drivers also no longer face penalties for failing to carry their vehicle and driver permits, an offence previously subject to a fine ranging from 50 yuan to 200 yuan. In China, ride-hailing drivers and the vehicles used to provide such service must be licensed by the government. The revisions reflect continued efforts by the central government to improve the legal framework covering the country’s ride-hailing services market, which is the world’s largest, following the end of its year-long cybersecurity investigation of Didi Chuxing . In August, the State Council – the country’s chief administrative body – issued a circular that cancelled 29 penalty charges in public security, transport and market regulation, and adjusted 24 fines in transport and market regulation. The relevant departments are expected to be responsible for drawing up new regulations to replace those penalties, providing a more accurate and scientific regulatory supervision, according to the circular. There were a total of 290 ride-hailing platform companies licensed to operate in the country at the end of October, up from 251 in the same month last year, according to data from the transport ministry. Total ride-hailing orders reached 574 million nationwide as of October, down from 692 million a year earlier. As Didi stumbles, tech giants race to grab China’s ride-hailing market The latest revisions did not change existing penalties imposed on ride-hailing platforms, which still face a fine ranging from 10,000 yuan to 30,000 yuan for operating without a licence. Beijing-based market leader Didi, which went public in New York last year under the name Didi Global and subsequently had itself delisted , is facing increased competition in the domestic ride-hailing industry from a number of Big Tech companies after its much-publicised debacle. The central government’s year-long cybersecurity investigation of Didi ended in July, when regulators slapped it with an 8.03 billion yuan fine . On-demand delivery platform operator Meituan , telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co and Tencent Holdings ’ WeChat have been investing heavily in the ride-hailing field, each one hoping to carve a foothold in a market where Didi once controlled more than a 90 per cent share. Baidu , China’s biggest online search engine operator, launched in August the country’s first driverless taxi services in the southwestern city of Chongqing and in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province. Before the latest revisions, the transport ministry summoned 11 ride-hailing platforms in August to lecture them about improving compliance and protecting the rights of their drivers and passengers. In August last year, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the transport ministry and three other agencies issued a new set of data security rules for ride-hailing platform operators , carmakers, hardware component and software suppliers, distributors and maintenance providers.