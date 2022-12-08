A man looks at his smartphone next to a reflected Xiaomi logo. Photo: Shutterstock
Xiaomi
China’s Xiaomi loses top India business executive amid mounting challenges in the world’s second most-populous country

  • Raghu Reddy, who played an instrumental role in propelling Xiaomi’s smartphone and smart TV sales in India, is leaving the company
  • Chinese companies in India have had to deal with growing regulatory pressure, including Indian government bans on hundreds of apps

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Dec, 2022

