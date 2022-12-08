A man looks at his smartphone next to a reflected Xiaomi logo. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Xiaomi loses top India business executive amid mounting challenges in the world’s second most-populous country
- Raghu Reddy, who played an instrumental role in propelling Xiaomi’s smartphone and smart TV sales in India, is leaving the company
- Chinese companies in India have had to deal with growing regulatory pressure, including Indian government bans on hundreds of apps
A man looks at his smartphone next to a reflected Xiaomi logo. Photo: Shutterstock