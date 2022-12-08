The logo of Alibaba is seen lit up at its office building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba wants to groom 200,000 influencers in live-streaming e-commerce amid growing competition and weak economy
- Under the new programme, Taobao Live will direct up to 3 million platform visitors to select live streamers and institutions each month
- Alibaba and its competitors are fighting for a shrinking pool of consumer spending amid a sputtering Chinese economy
