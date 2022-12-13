Global video game franchise World of Warcraft is asking mainland China-based players to save gaming data in their own devices before it ends its partnership with NetEase in January. Photo: Reuters
Blizzard asks World of Warcraft players in China to download game data before its partnership with NetEase ends
- The US studio says it is developing a function that will allow mainland users to save their World of Warcraft data on personal devices ahead of the game’s closure
- Chinese gamers have reacted with disappointment as Blizzard Entertainment is set to end its 14-year partnership with Chinese gaming giant NetEase
