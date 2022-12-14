The logo of Alameda Research LLC on digital devices arranged in Riga, Latvia, on November 22, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Secret FTX software change exempted Alameda from an automatic asset sell-off, raising red flags with US regulators

  • The software tweak meant Alameda Research had a ‘virtually unlimited line of credit’, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission
  • Founder Sam Bankman-Fried previously told lawmakers that Alameda received no preferential treatment from FTX, which loaned out customer funds

Reuters
Updated: 9:53am, 14 Dec, 2022

