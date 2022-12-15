National and state-level politicians in the US have been pushing to ban TikTok on state-owned devices. Photo: TNS
US Senate votes to keep TikTok off government devices as more states push to do the same
- National legislation still needs to be approved by the House and signed by President Biden to become law
- North Dakota and Iowa also became the latest states to prohibit TikTok on state-owned devices, a trend TikTok said is ‘based on unfounded falsehoods’
