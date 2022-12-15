National and state-level politicians in the US have been pushing to ban TikTok on state-owned devices. Photo: TNS
National and state-level politicians in the US have been pushing to ban TikTok on state-owned devices. Photo: TNS
TikTok
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Big Tech

US Senate votes to keep TikTok off government devices as more states push to do the same

  • National legislation still needs to be approved by the House and signed by President Biden to become law
  • North Dakota and Iowa also became the latest states to prohibit TikTok on state-owned devices, a trend TikTok said is ‘based on unfounded falsehoods’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:36am, 15 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
National and state-level politicians in the US have been pushing to ban TikTok on state-owned devices. Photo: TNS
National and state-level politicians in the US have been pushing to ban TikTok on state-owned devices. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE