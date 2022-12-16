QR codes of Tencent’s WeChat Pay and Ant Group’s Alipay at a wet market in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: ImagineChina via AFP
E-commerce
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s grand plan to boost domestic demand is set to revive Big Tech firms after crackdown

  • China’s new guideline, which emphasises domestic demand, has promised support for internet-enabled services such as the sharing economy and e-commerce
  • Support for new areas of consumption bodes well for sectors such as consumer electronics, video gaming and virtual reality, according to analysts

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Dec, 2022

