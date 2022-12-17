The Binance logo displayed on a smartphone with representations of cryptocurrencies placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken November 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
The Binance logo displayed on a smartphone with representations of cryptocurrencies placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken November 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Digital currencies
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Big Tech

Is Binance too big to fail? FTX collapse raises scrutiny and concerns about dominant crypto firm

  • Binance faces new challenges in reassuring investors about its holdings after accounting firm Mazars Group halted work for crypto firms
  • Since the fall of FTX and arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, Changpeng Zhao’s exchange has increased its market share to 52.9 per cent, its largest ever

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:21pm, 17 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Binance logo displayed on a smartphone with representations of cryptocurrencies placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken November 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
The Binance logo displayed on a smartphone with representations of cryptocurrencies placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken November 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE