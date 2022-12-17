Samuel Bankman-Fried, centre, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building the day after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas, on December 13, 2022. Photo: AP
Digital currencies
Tech /  Big Tech

Trial of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried possibly 18 months out as US prosecutors put together case against crypto titan

  • The bare-bones indictment suggests it was put together quickly and prosecutors have a long road to piecing together evidence of fraud
  • Bankman-Fried, who is fighting extradition from the Bahamas, has apologised to customers but said he is not guilty of any crime

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:30pm, 17 Dec, 2022

