Samuel Bankman-Fried, centre, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building the day after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas, on December 13, 2022. Photo: AP
Trial of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried possibly 18 months out as US prosecutors put together case against crypto titan
- The bare-bones indictment suggests it was put together quickly and prosecutors have a long road to piecing together evidence of fraud
- Bankman-Fried, who is fighting extradition from the Bahamas, has apologised to customers but said he is not guilty of any crime
