A phone displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with an image of him displayed in the background in this photo taken on December 15, 2022. Photo: AFP
Twitter’s journalist bans invite comparisons to censorship on WeChat, the super app Elon Musk wants to emulate
- The suspension of journalist accounts over mentions of the private jet-tracking account @ElonJet is inviting unflattering comparisons to Chinese social media
- Musk has said previously that he would like to turn Twitter into a super app like Tencent’s WeChat
A phone displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with an image of him displayed in the background in this photo taken on December 15, 2022. Photo: AFP