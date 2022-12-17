A phone displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with an image of him displayed in the background in this photo taken on December 15, 2022. Photo: AFP
Twitter
Tech /  Big Tech

Twitter’s journalist bans invite comparisons to censorship on WeChat, the super app Elon Musk wants to emulate

  • The suspension of journalist accounts over mentions of the private jet-tracking account @ElonJet is inviting unflattering comparisons to Chinese social media
  • Musk has said previously that he would like to turn Twitter into a super app like Tencent’s WeChat

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 17 Dec, 2022

