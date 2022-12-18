Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas on December 13. Photo: Reuters
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting US extradition

  • Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the US, where he faces fraud charges
  • The 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday and accused of engaging in a scheme to defraud FTX customers

Reuters
Updated: 6:34am, 18 Dec, 2022

