Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas on December 13. Photo: Reuters
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting US extradition
- Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the US, where he faces fraud charges
- The 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday and accused of engaging in a scheme to defraud FTX customers
