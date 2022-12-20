Concrete policies, instead of “abstract vocal support” from China’s leadership, are needed by Big Tech companies to grow, according to analysts. Image: Shutterstock
Concrete policies, instead of “abstract vocal support” from China’s leadership, are needed by Big Tech companies to grow, according to analysts. Image: Shutterstock
China technology
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Big Tech

Beijing’s promise of policy support for China’s Big Tech companies ‘too abstract’ as more action is needed, analysts say

  • Concrete policies, instead of ‘abstract vocal support’ from China’s leadership, are needed by Big Tech firms to grow, analysts say
  • The Central Economic Work Conference’s show of support comes months after the State Council pledged policies to help the country’s digital economy

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:11am, 20 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Concrete policies, instead of “abstract vocal support” from China’s leadership, are needed by Big Tech companies to grow, according to analysts. Image: Shutterstock
Concrete policies, instead of “abstract vocal support” from China’s leadership, are needed by Big Tech companies to grow, according to analysts. Image: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE