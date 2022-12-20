Concrete policies, instead of “abstract vocal support” from China’s leadership, are needed by Big Tech companies to grow, according to analysts. Image: Shutterstock
Beijing’s promise of policy support for China’s Big Tech companies ‘too abstract’ as more action is needed, analysts say
- Concrete policies, instead of ‘abstract vocal support’ from China’s leadership, are needed by Big Tech firms to grow, analysts say
- The Central Economic Work Conference’s show of support comes months after the State Council pledged policies to help the country’s digital economy
