Promotional signage for Black Friday in the window of a Xiaomi store in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 25, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi’s ‘personnel optimisation’ to affect 10 per cent of its workforce amid weak consumer spending
- In China, lay-offs are often conducted in the name of ‘business optimisation’ to avoid scrutiny by labour authorities
- Xiaomi had 35,314 employees as of September 30, with more than 32,000 in mainland China, according to its third-quarter financial results
Promotional signage for Black Friday in the window of a Xiaomi store in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 25, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg