Alibaba Cloud has pledged to compensate the companies affected by the recent system failure based on their service agreements. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Alibaba Cloud’s recent outage in Hong Kong raises alarm on infrastructure risks as more firms shift tech workloads online
- The Alibaba subsidiary has pledged to ‘make compensation’ based on its service agreements with the affected companies
- Its system failure in Hong Kong shows that cloud services providers cannot guarantee 100 per cent uptime, analysts say
