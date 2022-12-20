A public screen displays stock prices in Shanghai, Oct. 10, 2022. Chinese semiconductor stocks slumped after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech war: personal wealth of top Chinese semiconductor bosses shrinks amid US sanctions
- The combined wealth of the top 100 fell 28 per cent while the number of chip tycoons with net worth topping US$1.43 billion dropped to 17 from 22
- The net worth of China’s chip bosses is still well below international peers, with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang worth US$15.3 billion based on his stock holdings
