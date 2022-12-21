Before the shift to Vietnam, the MacBook remained the only major Apple product that was solely manufactured in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple said to start MacBook production at Foxconn’s Vietnam plant by mid-2023 in move to diversify supply chain outside China
- Apple supplier Foxconn is reportedly relocating some assembly of MacBooks at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province
- Before the shift to Vietnam, the MacBook remained the only major Apple product that was solely manufactured in mainland China
