Before the shift to Vietnam, the MacBook remained the only major Apple product that was solely manufactured in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
Before the shift to Vietnam, the MacBook remained the only major Apple product that was solely manufactured in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple said to start MacBook production at Foxconn’s Vietnam plant by mid-2023 in move to diversify supply chain outside China

  • Apple supplier Foxconn is reportedly relocating some assembly of MacBooks at its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province
  • Before the shift to Vietnam, the MacBook remained the only major Apple product that was solely manufactured in mainland China

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:07pm, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Before the shift to Vietnam, the MacBook remained the only major Apple product that was solely manufactured in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
Before the shift to Vietnam, the MacBook remained the only major Apple product that was solely manufactured in mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE