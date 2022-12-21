Huawei Technologies Co has struggled to get new in-house-designed smartphone chips made by major semiconductor foundries because of tightened US trade sanctions. Photo: Reuters
Huawei Technologies Co has struggled to get new in-house-designed smartphone chips made by major semiconductor foundries because of tightened US trade sanctions. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Big Tech

Struggling Huawei runs out of advanced in-house-designed chips for smartphones amid US trade sanctions, Counterpoint report says

  • Huawei’s inventory of smartphone chips designed by semiconductor unit HiSilicon reached zero in the third quarter, according to a Counterpoint report
  • The Chinese tech giant has struggled to get advanced new chips made by major semiconductor foundries because of tightened US restrictions

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:37pm, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei Technologies Co has struggled to get new in-house-designed smartphone chips made by major semiconductor foundries because of tightened US trade sanctions. Photo: Reuters
Huawei Technologies Co has struggled to get new in-house-designed smartphone chips made by major semiconductor foundries because of tightened US trade sanctions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE