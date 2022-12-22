Delivery workers wait to cross a street in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on Monday. Photo: AFP
China asks people to sign up as delivery riders after zero-Covid pivot unleashed a wave of infections
- Local authorities in Beijing, Shanghai and other municipalities have called on healthy citizens to help deliver food takeouts, as more riders call in sick
- While a severe labour shortage has hit the on-demand service sector, orders have also surged as people stay home and shop online to avoid infections
