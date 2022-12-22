Delivery workers wait to cross a street in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on Monday. Photo: AFP
Delivery workers wait to cross a street in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on Monday. Photo: AFP
Alibaba
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Big Tech

China asks people to sign up as delivery riders after zero-Covid pivot unleashed a wave of infections

  • Local authorities in Beijing, Shanghai and other municipalities have called on healthy citizens to help deliver food takeouts, as more riders call in sick
  • While a severe labour shortage has hit the on-demand service sector, orders have also surged as people stay home and shop online to avoid infections

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 2:34am, 23 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Delivery workers wait to cross a street in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on Monday. Photo: AFP
Delivery workers wait to cross a street in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE