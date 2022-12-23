Tencent Holdings’ founder Pony Ma Huateng handing out hong bao at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in 2019. Photo:Handout
Tencent’s Pony Ma says cost-cutting will continue in 2023 and pins hope on short video as major growth driver: report
- Ma reviewed Tencent’s cost cutting efforts in staff meeting and hit out at employees for a lack of urgency
- Tencent’s founder said the internet giant must focus on core businesses in 2023 and that short video is key to the future
