Tencent
Tech /  Big Tech

Tencent’s Pony Ma says cost-cutting will continue in 2023 and pins hope on short video as major growth driver: report

  • Ma reviewed Tencent’s cost cutting efforts in staff meeting and hit out at employees for a lack of urgency
  • Tencent’s founder said the internet giant must focus on core businesses in 2023 and that short video is key to the future

Iris DengAnn Cao
Iris Deng in Shenzhenand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 23 Dec, 2022

