Huawei, which has thousands of patents, seeks to cash in on its R&D investments. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Huawei seeks to generate revenues from patents as it signs dozens of licensing deals with companies like Nokia, BMW and Audi
- The Shenzhen-based telecoms giant has signed more than 20 patent-licensing deals or extended such agreements this year
- The company generated US$1.3 billion in revenue from licensing its patents between 2019 and 2021
