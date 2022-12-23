Wang Xiang, group president at Xiaomi Corp, leads a product launch at MWC Barcelona in Spain on February 24, 2019. Wang will retire from his position at the end of this year, but will continue to serve as a senior adviser of the company. Photo: Bloomberg
Wang Xiang, group president at Xiaomi Corp, leads a product launch at MWC Barcelona in Spain on February 24, 2019. Wang will retire from his position at the end of this year, but will continue to serve as a senior adviser of the company. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi sees departure of three senior executives at year’s end as firm pushes new round of job cuts

  • Group president Wang Xiang, who joined Xiaomi from Qualcomm in 2015, will retire from his position, but continue to serve as a senior adviser
  • His successor will be Lu Weibing, who currently serves as a senior vice-president as well as president for the China region and international department

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 Dec, 2022

