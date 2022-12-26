Alibaba Cloud said the system failure on December 18, 2022, “caused a severe impact on the business of our customers”. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba cloud services unit’s review finds system breakdown a week ago ‘longest major-scale failure’ in Hong Kong and Macau
- The Alibaba subsidiary’s incident review found that the system failure was caused by ‘a malfunction of the data centre’s chillers’
- The incident resulted in a lengthy service outage that stretched for more than 24 hours at some customer sites
