Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba cloud services unit’s review finds system breakdown a week ago ‘longest major-scale failure’ in Hong Kong and Macau

  • The Alibaba subsidiary’s incident review found that the system failure was caused by ‘a malfunction of the data centre’s chillers’
  • The incident resulted in a lengthy service outage that stretched for more than 24 hours at some customer sites

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 9:12pm, 26 Dec, 2022

