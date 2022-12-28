A medical worker takes a swab to test a Foxconn employee for Covid-19 in Wuhan, Hubei province, Aug. 5, 2021. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple contractor Foxconn offers 5,000 yuan subsidy to retain workers at world’s largest iPhone factory

  • Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant is offering a 5,000 yuan subsidy for employees who keep working in key roles from January 1 to March 20
  • The plant is still struggling to resume full capacity after workers clashed with guards over draconian Covid-19 controls last month

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 28 Dec, 2022

