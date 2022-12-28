A medical worker takes a swab to test a Foxconn employee for Covid-19 in Wuhan, Hubei province, Aug. 5, 2021. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Apple contractor Foxconn offers 5,000 yuan subsidy to retain workers at world’s largest iPhone factory
- Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant is offering a 5,000 yuan subsidy for employees who keep working in key roles from January 1 to March 20
- The plant is still struggling to resume full capacity after workers clashed with guards over draconian Covid-19 controls last month
