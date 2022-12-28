ByteDance-owned TikTok, which has found significant e-commerce success in Southeast Asia, plans to expand that business in the US and Brazil. Image: Shutterstock
TikTok taps Harvard-educated executive, who previously served at Didi Chuxing, to lead app’s e-commerce product development
- Kevin Chen Xi, who joined ByteDance in December 2020, is set to head TikTok’s e-commerce product and data operations
- His appointment reflects the increased focus of ByteDance in e-commerce as part of efforts to diversify revenue streams
