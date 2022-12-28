ByteDance-owned TikTok, which has found significant e-commerce success in Southeast Asia, plans to expand that business in the US and Brazil. Image: Shutterstock
ByteDance-owned TikTok, which has found significant e-commerce success in Southeast Asia, plans to expand that business in the US and Brazil. Image: Shutterstock
TikTok
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok taps Harvard-educated executive, who previously served at Didi Chuxing, to lead app’s e-commerce product development

  • Kevin Chen Xi, who joined ByteDance in December 2020, is set to head TikTok’s e-commerce product and data operations
  • His appointment reflects the increased focus of ByteDance in e-commerce as part of efforts to diversify revenue streams

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
ByteDance-owned TikTok, which has found significant e-commerce success in Southeast Asia, plans to expand that business in the US and Brazil. Image: Shutterstock
ByteDance-owned TikTok, which has found significant e-commerce success in Southeast Asia, plans to expand that business in the US and Brazil. Image: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE