Tesla CEO Elon Musk leads the opening ceremony for Tesla’s Model Y programme in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Musk tells Tesla workers not to be ‘bothered by stock market craziness’
- In an email sent to staff on Wednesday, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth
- Analysts expect Tesla to deliver 442,452 vehicles in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data
